DeMelo notched a rare goal during a 2-1 overtime win over the visiting Predators on Thursday.

Goalless since Nov. 13, 2021, DeMelo received a pass from Kyle Connor and poked in Tuesday's game-tying tally at 12:54 of the second period. The 29-year-old defenseman scored his first marker in 25 games this season, producing his second point in eight December appearances after registering an assist in three consecutive contests (Nov. 25-29). DeMelo on Tuesday generated a season-high three shots after recording one in each of his previous seven appearances.