DeMelo picked up an assist in Monday's 4-1 road loss against the Bruins.

DeMelo had the primary assist on Vladislav Namestnikov's even-strength goal early in the first period to make it 1-1. The helper was his 14th of the season. The rearguard also had a minor penalty and five hits in 22:41 of ice time across 27 shifts, playing the second-most minutes of any Winnipeg defenseman. After going without a point in the first seven games of January, DeMelo has two assists across the past three games.