DeMelo had an assist, two blocks and one hit in Saturday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

DeMelo, who snapped a 14-game point-less run in Thursday's overtime loss to Vegas, recorded an assist for the second consecutive game. The helper was his fifth over 32 outings. That's well behind the pace set last season when the 31-year-old blueliner posted a career-high 31 points, but the Jets aren't looking for him to regularly land on the scoresheet. Winnipeg relies on him to be the stay-at-home partner on the top pair, allowing Josh Morrissey to push the offense. DeMelo, who finished second in the NHL with a plus-46 rating last season, currently stands at plus-9 in 2024-25.