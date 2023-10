DeMelo logged a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

DeMelo rarely sees any power-play time. This point came a second before an Oilers penalty expired, which explains DeMelo's presence on the ice. The 30-year-old blueliner has been a pleasant surprise so far with a goal, three helpers, a plus-4 rating, seven shots on net, 10 blocked shots and seven hits over five contests.