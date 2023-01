DeMelo will sit out the next two games with a lower-body injury, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets will see if DeMelo is able to return to the lineup Feb. 11 against Chicago following the All-Star break. He has produced 14 points, 50 shots on goal, 60 blocks and 83 hits in 46 games this season. DeMelo will be replaced on the back end by Dylan Samberg.