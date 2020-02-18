The Senators traded DeMelo to the Jets for a 2020 third-round pick.

The Jets have been desperate for defensive depth after trading Jacob Trouba to the Rangers and Dustin Byfuglien didn't report. DeMelo will add just that, as he's averaged 19:55 per game this year and accrued 10 points through 49 games. The right-handed shooter is a strong defender, too, with a 53.1 Corsi For percentage. The 26-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in July. It's unclear if he'll be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Kings.