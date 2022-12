DeMelo posted an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

DeMelo has four helpers in seven games since returning from an upper-body injury. The defenseman sees time on the top pairing, but he's mostly a stay-at-home type of blueliner. The 29-year-old is up to six helpers, 22 shots on net, 40 hits, 20 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating in 21 appearances.