DeMelo scored a goal on one shot in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

DeMelo made his only shot count, giving Winnipeg a 1-0 advantage at 4:52 of the first period with a one-timer from the point that beat a screened Jeremy Swayman high on the stick side. DeMelo isn't known for his scoring prowess, however, as he's posted 19-point seasons in each of the last two regular-season campaigns. With 100-plus hits and blocks in each of his last five campaigns, DeMelo has more fantasy upside in fantasy leagues that reward physicality and defensive stats.