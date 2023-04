DeMelo registered two assists in Winnipeg's 6-2 victory over San Jose on Monday.

DeMelo earned his second multi-point game over his last five contests, providing a goal and five points in that span. It's a nice hot streak for the 29-year-old after he was limited to a goal and an assist over 12 outings from March 6-28. DeMelo has five goals and 27 points in 73 appearances this season.