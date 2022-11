DeMelo (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, indicating he won't be available for the evening's matchup with Minnesota, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

DeMelo's only picked up two helpers through 14 games this campaign, so his continued absence will almost certainly go unnoticed in most fantasy formats. Check back for another update on the 29-year-old defender once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.