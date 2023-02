DeMelo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

DeMelo, who has been out since Jan. 26, won't be available for Saturday's contest against Chicago. He has accounted for 16 points, 50 shots on goal, 60 blocks and 83 hits in 46 games this season. The Jets will activate Mason Appleton (wrist) from injured reserve in a corresponding move, John Lu of TSN reports.