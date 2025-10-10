DeMelo registered two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

DeMelo is off to a positive start in 2025-26, but offense isn't his main source of production. He's a shutdown blueliner who opens up space for Josh Morrissey to make an impact on the top pairing. Look for DeMelo to settle in the 20-30 point range over a full season while also offering 100-plus hits and blocked shots and a strong plus-minus rating -- he hasn't finished with a negative plus-minus since 2018-19.