DeMelo recorded two assists in Winnipeg's 6-5 shootout loss to LA on Tuesday.

DeMelo also had a plus-five rating, four hits and two blocks in 19:46 of ice time. That gives him two goals, 18 points, a plus-eight rating, 94 hits and 72 blocks in 54 games this season. DeMelo didn't register a point over his previous eight outings.