DeMelo recorded an assist, three shots on goal, a plus-4 rating and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

DeMelo set up Nate Thompson for the Jets' first of five unanswered tallies Monday. The 27-year-old DeMelo has been quiet on the scoresheet this year. He has five assists in 32 appearances. The Ontario native has added 50 hits, 41 blocked shots, 26 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating in a mainly defensive role.