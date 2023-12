DeMelo recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

DeMelo helped out Gabriel Vilardi's go-ahead goal late in the third period. The assist was DeMelo's third over the last nine contests as he continues to provide steady defensive minutes in a top-four role. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points, 23 shots on net, 46 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 26 appearances this season.