DeMelo notched two assists and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

DeMelo missed four games with an upper-body injury. He doubled his point total for the year with helpers on goals by Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor over the last two periods of regulation. DeMelo has four assists in 15 outings so far, so he's not a huge threat on offense. The 29-year-old blueliner has added 18 shots on net, 30 hits, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while playing third-pairing minutes, though he led all Jets defensemen with a season-high 23:45 of ice time Friday.