DeMelo was dealing with a groin injury and was hoping to be back in the lineup for Game 6 or 7, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Considering DeMelo was looking to play again in this series, his groin injury shouldn't be an issue heading into the 2021-22 campaign. For the second straight year, DeMelo failed to score a goal but still tally nine assists, 76 hits and 58 blocks in 52 games while averaging 16:58 of ice time. DeMelo could provide some value in formats that prioritize defensive stats but should otherwise be considered a low-end fantasy option.