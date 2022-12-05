Samberg secured a milestone goal and drew an assist during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Ducks.

Samberg was forced to wait a few minutes for clarification. The 2017 second-round draft pick initially thought he converted on his first career tally, but officials reviewed the play to see if it was deflected by a hit stick. Samberg's patience was finally rewarded with his maiden marker during his 32nd appearance. Samberg finished Sunday's come-from-behind win with a game-high five blocks and three shots on goal.