Samberg has a lower-body injury but hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Samberg missed Thursday's game in Vegas due to the injury. He logged 15:25 of ice time and blocked three shots in his season debut Wednesday versus Colorado. If he can play Saturday, Samberg would likely displace Logan Stanley or Dylan DeMelo from the lineup.