Samberg notched two assists, two shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Samberg picked up his first points of the season in this contest. He's added four shots on net, seven hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over four contests while filling a top-four role. Samberg is primarily a shutdown defenseman, having maxed out at 20 points over 60 games in the 2024-25 regular season. He could get a bit more usage if Josh Morrissey (upper body) ends up missing time after exiting Wednesday's game.