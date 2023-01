Samberg (illness) is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday versus Ottawa, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Samberg, who sat out Thursday's loss to Toronto, is slated to be paired with Nate Schmidt in his return. The former will replace Ville Heinola in the lineup. Samberg has eight points, 30 shots on goal, 65 blocks and 57 hits in 35 games this season.