Jets' Dylan Samberg: Good to play Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Samberg (lower body) is set to play Thursday against Los Angeles.
Samberg is making his return after missing three games. He's projected to serve on the third pairing with Dylan DeMelo.
