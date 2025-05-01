Samberg produced an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

This was Samberg's second straight game with a helper. He got on the scoresheet in consecutive contests just three times throughout the regular season. He serves as the more defensive half of a pairing with Neal Pionk, so it's no surprise that Samberg isn't prolific on offense. This postseason, Samberg has two helpers, six shots on net, seven hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over five appearances.