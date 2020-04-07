Jets' Dylan Samberg: Inks entry-level deal
Samberg signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Samberg -- who was selected by the Jets with the 43rd overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft -- will forgo his senior season at the University of Minnesota - Duluth in order to jump to the professional ranks. In 109 collegiate appearances for the Bulldogs, the 21-year-old garnered nine goals and 44 helpers. Given the club's uncertainty on the blue line, the Minnesota native could find himself competing for a spot on the 23-man roster at training camp, though a stint in the minors is more likely.
