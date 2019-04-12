Samberg picked up a goal and an assist in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 4-1 win over Providence in NCAA Frozen Four action on Thursday.

Samberg and the Bulldogs will play the University of Massachusetts for the NCAA Championship on Saturday. Originally a second-round selection (43rd overall) of Winnipeg in 2017, Samberg has seen his stock rise over the past two seasons. He took a significant step forward offensively this year (seven goals, 19 points in 38 games) and he once again represented the United States at the World Junior Championship over the holiday season. A massive (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) kid who is physical when needed, Samberg has very little left to learn playing collegiate hockey. Don't be surprised if he signs an entry-level deal with the Jets in the coming days/weeks.