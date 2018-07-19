Samberg will join U.S. Team Blue at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

Samberg is coming off a solid campaign with the University of Minnesota - Duluth, in which he garnered 13 points in 42 contests. Selected by the Jets with the 43rd overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old figures to spend at least one more season in college before Winnipeg would try to sign him to an entry-level deal.