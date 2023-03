Samberg was deemed a healthy scratch against Arizona on Tuesday by coach Rick Bowness and wasn't dealing with a leg injury, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Considering Samberg is pointless in 21 straight contests and has been frequently left out of the lineup, it certainly doesn't come as a surprise that he was once again a healthy scratch Tuesday. If the blueliner does break into the lineup, it almost certainly will come at the expense of Kyle Capobianco.