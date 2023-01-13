site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Dylan Samberg: Notches second goal
By
RotoWire Staff
Samberg opened the scoring with his second goal of the season in a 4-2 victory over Buffalo on Thursday.
Samberg has eight points in 33 games this season. The 23-year-old defenseman has 56 hits and 62 blocks as he is averaging 15:35 of ice time as a third-pairing defenseman.
