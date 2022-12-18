Samberg registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Samberg set up Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's breakaway tally in the third period. Through seven outings in December, Samberg has a goal and three helpers -- he's making a solid impact with offense from the blue line. The 23-year-old is up to five points, 19 shots on net, 36 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 22 contests overall. Samberg, Kyle Capobianco and Ville Heinola (illness) will likely be contending for two spots in the lineup during Nate Schmidt's (upper body) absence, though Samberg should have the inside track for playing time.