Samberg (lower body) practiced in a non-contact sweater Monday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports, indicating he won't be ready to play against St. Louis.

Samberg was previously labeled as day-to-day but the fact that he isn't cleared for contact doesn't bode well for a short-term absence. Even when healthy, the Minnesota native is far from a lock for a spot in the lineup and figures to frequently find himself watching from the press box.