Salomonsson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Salomonsson missed seven games between an illness and a personal matter. The 22-year-old defenseman returned to a second-pairing role, though he wasn't utilized on the power play. The helper was his first point to go with 16 shots on net, seven hits, five blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over seven appearances. Fantasy managers can wait and see if Salomonsson's offense improves over the course of the campaign.