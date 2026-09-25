Head coach Scott Arniel said Friday that Salomonsson (shoulder) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could be ready to play by mid-October, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Salomonsson was initially targeting a return to game action around late October, but he could be in the mix to suit up a few weeks earlier than expected. The 22-year-old was skating in a regular sweater early in training camp, and he's expected to join the main group for practice in a non-contact sweater Sunday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.