Salomonsson was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

After Neal Pionk, Haydn Fleury and Colin Miller were all deemed week-to-week Wednesday, Salomonsson was brought up to fill the defensive void in Winnipeg's lineup. Through 25 games with Manitoba this season, the 21-year-old blueliner has a goal, seven assists and 37 shots on net. The call-up gives Salomonsson another chance to record the first NHL point of his career after failing to do so across four games earlier this season.