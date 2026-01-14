default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Salomonsson was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

After Neal Pionk, Haydn Fleury and Colin Miller were all deemed week-to-week Wednesday, Salomonsson was brought up to fill the defensive void in Winnipeg's lineup. Through 25 games with Manitoba this season, the 21-year-old blueliner has a goal, seven assists and 37 shots on net. The call-up gives Salomonsson another chance to record the first NHL point of his career after failing to do so across four games earlier this season.

More News