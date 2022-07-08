Salomonsson was selected 55th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Salomonsson has been on the draft radar for quite a while due to his past play with the Swedish national team. There was a time Salomonsson was viewed as a potential lottery pick, and although he hasn't progressed as much as many expected, he is still a solid prospect. Salomonsson has a nice set of tools, but has struggled to implement them in game settings at times. His skating is at least average and his shot is a tick above, so there's a non-zero chance the Swede could turn into a low-end NHL regular if he figures things out over the course of the next couple seasons. The Jets will stash Salomonsson overseas for a while in hopes he is able to add some consistency to his game.