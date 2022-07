The Jets signed Salomonsson to a three-year, entry-level deal Friday.

Salomonsson doesn't turn 18 until the end of August and Winnipeg will likely take its time bringing him up through the organization. He tallied 22 points through 35 games in Sweden's junior hockey league last season but he was also held scoreless in 10 appearances at the top league. The young blueliner will likely stay in Sweden to continue his development.