Salomonsson (shoulder) won't play in Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Salomonsson has spent the first few weeks of the regular season recovering from shoulder surgery that he underwent in late April. He's believed to be ahead of schedule in his recovery and was targeting a return to game action by mid-October, but he'll miss another game Thursday. It's not yet clear when he'll get the green light to return, but it seems likely that he'll be in the mix to suit up sooner rather than later given his previous return timetable.