Salomonsson (shoulder) was seen skating ahead of Jets' training camp Thursday morning, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Salomonsson was spotted getting additional work in prior to the official start of camp. Not only is his presence on the ice an encouraging sign for his recovery, but he also wasn't dressed in a non-contact jersey. The 22-year-old blueliner underwent a shoulder procedure following the 2025-26 campaign, where he compiled a goal, five points, 37 shots on net, 50 hits and 27 blocked shots across 32 regular-season games. If he's cleared to fully participate in Winnipeg's training camp, then he'll be in a good position to battle for a roster spot against right-handed defensemen such as Jack St. Ivany and Henry Thrun.