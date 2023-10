Salomonsson (upper body) was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Salomonsson, who had been recovering from an upper-body injury he sustained in Friday's 3-1 preseason loss to Ottawa, will continue to work on his health at the minor-league level. The 19-year-old blueliner contributed three goals and five points in 25 games with Skelleftea AIK of the SHL last season.