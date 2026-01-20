Salomonsson (illness) is not expected to play in Tuesday's clash with St. Louis.

Even when healthy, Salomonsson is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically. With the blueliner on the shelf, Isaak Phillips will play in just his second NHL game this year. If the Jets can get all of their defenseman back to 100 percent, Salomonsson will likely head back to the minors at some point.