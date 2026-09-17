Head coach Scott Arniel said Thursday that Salomonsson (shoulder) is targeting the end of October for a return date, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Salomonsson skated in a regular sweater ahead of the Jets' practice session to begin training camp Thursday, but it appears as though he's still in his recovery process after undergoing shoulder surgery in late April. While it appears as though the 22-year-old has made encouraging progress in his recovery, the Jets are indicating that they're preparing to play without him for at least the first few weeks of the regular season.