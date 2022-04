Comrie will start in Carolina on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

With Connor Hellebuyck still sidelined with an illness, Comrie will make his fourth appearance in a row. He's actually been quite solid when called upon this season, as evidenced by his 2.69 GAA and .914 save percentage, but the Jets have been struggling of late, dropping three straight while managing just five goals combined over than span.