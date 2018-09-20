Comrie will tend the twine against the Oilers on Thursday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Despite initial reports that Laurent Brossoit was going to get the nod Thursday, it appears the team will give the start to Edmonton native Comrie. Regardless of how well the hometown boy does, he is a lock to be shipped back to AHL Manitoba this season, as the backup job is firmly in the hands of Brossoit.