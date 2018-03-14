Jets' Eric Comrie: Called up from minors
Comrie was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
With Steve Mason (knee) already sidelined and Michael Hutchinson (upper body) sustaining an injury Tuesday, the Jets needed to call up a backup netminder -- enter Comrie. The 22-year-old logged one appearance this season, in which he gave up five goals on 35 shots versus the Panthers. With the Moose, the Edmonton native is 17-11-3 with a .918 save percentage. Fantasy owners can probably expect Comrie to warm the bench more often than not -- excluding perhaps the team's remaining back-to-back April 2 and 3.
