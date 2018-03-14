Comrie was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

With Steve Mason (knee) already sidelined and Michael Hutchinson (upper body) sustaining an injury Tuesday, the Jets needed to call up a backup netminder -- enter Comrie. The 22-year-old logged one appearance this season, in which he gave up five goals on 35 shots versus the Panthers. With the Moose, the Edmonton native is 17-11-3 with a .918 save percentage. Fantasy owners can probably expect Comrie to warm the bench more often than not -- excluding perhaps the team's remaining back-to-back April 2 and 3.