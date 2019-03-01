Jets' Eric Comrie: Called up from minors
Comrie was recalled under emergency conditions by the Jets on Friday.
The immediate concern among the Winnipeg faithful will be the health of Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit, though it could be as simple as one of the two netminders being under the weather. Even if somebody is unavailable against the Predators on Friday, Comrie figures to serve as the backup option on the bench.
