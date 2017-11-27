Comrie was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Comrie is off to a solid start with the Moose, as he has posted a 8-4-1 record with a .927 save percentage. The team opted to call-up the 22-year-old instead of Michael Hutchinson to fill in for the injured Steve Mason (upper body), which could be telling regarding the club's long-term plans.

