Comrie stopped 18 of 23 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

The Bruins rattled off three goals in a span of 2:44 during the first period, and the Jets never really recovered from it. Comrie has lost three games in a row, and this was arguably one of his worst performances of the year. He's now at a 6-8-1 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 15 starts. With 11 starts over the last 12 games, including seven in a row, fatigue may be in play at this point. Domenic DiVincentiis is awaiting his NHL debut whenever the Jets want to give Comrie a rest, though neither goalie would be a particularly good fantasy play for Saturday's game versus the Capitals.