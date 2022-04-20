Comrie stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Rangers.

Comrie held his own in this one, but the Jets failed to solve Igor Shesterkin at the other end. Ryan Strome opened the scoring with a deflection on the power play late in the second and Adam Fox added an insurance marker against Comrie in the third before Strome completed the scoring with an empty-netter. Despite this setback, Comrie's still enjoying a strong season in limited action, with an 8-4-1 record, 2.69 GAA and .914 save percentage.