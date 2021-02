Comrie was snatched off the waiver wire by the Jets on Thursday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports and was designated for the taxi squad.

Since being waived by Winnipeg in September of 2019, Comrie has moved from Arizona to Detroit back to Winnipeg to New Jersey before finally returning to the Jets. Despite the organization's clear interest in having him in the system, Comrie will continue to serve as the No. 3 option, at best, for the Jets behind Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit.