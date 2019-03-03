Jets' Eric Comrie: Demoted to AHL
Comrie was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Sunday.
The 23-year-old was recalled Friday under emergency conditions but didn't see any NHL action. He'll return to the AHL level where he's spent most of the last four seasons.
