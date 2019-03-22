Comrie was called up under emergency conditions from AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Comrie's promotion comes as Laurent Brossoit (leg) was forced to exit Tuesday's matchup with Vegas in the second period. The 23-year-old Comrie may only get one chance to play if Brossoit is out long term, as the Jets' last back-to-back is April 1-2 against Chicago and Minnesota, respectively.

