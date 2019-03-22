Jets' Eric Comrie: Emergency recalled
Comrie was called up under emergency conditions from AHL Manitoba on Friday.
Comrie's promotion comes as Laurent Brossoit (leg) was forced to exit Tuesday's matchup with Vegas in the second period. The 23-year-old Comrie may only get one chance to play if Brossoit is out long term, as the Jets' last back-to-back is April 1-2 against Chicago and Minnesota, respectively.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...